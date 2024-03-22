Director Kenneth Courtis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) has sold 35,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $313.95 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $10,988,250.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a company engaged in the production of metallurgical coal used in the steelmaking process. Its operations are primarily located in Virginia and West Virginia, where it owns numerous mines and processing facilities. The company focuses on mining, processing, and selling high-quality metallurgical coal to a diverse customer base globally.

Over the past year, Kenneth Courtis has sold a total of 59,900 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc were trading at $313.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.951 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 6.25, below the industry median of 13.405 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.83, with a GF Value of $171.59, indicating that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sales by Director Kenneth Courtis could be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.

