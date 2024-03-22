Michael Secora, the Chief Financial Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $537,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that utilizes an AI-powered platform to discover drugs at scale and speed that was previously unimaginable. The company aims to decode biology to radically improve lives by treating diseases through innovative drug discovery.

Over the past year, Michael Secora has sold a total of 500,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a total absence of insider purchases over the past year. In contrast, there have been 70 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider selling.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $10.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.53 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.51, with a GuruFocus Value of $21.15. This suggests that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity may find the consistent selling by the insider noteworthy as it could signal their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

