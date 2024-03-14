Q4 2023 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The effects on global seaborne trade from the Russia-Ukraine war have been compounded by the conflict in the Red Sea. By and large, global economic activity has been resilient, especially in OECD, despite the tight monetary