Q1 2021 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the GlobalWafers Q1 2021 Results Conference Call hosted by Sunny Lin. My name is Lily, and I am the event manager.



And now I would like to hand it over to Sunny Lin, UBS analyst. Please, Sunny, take it away.



Sunny Lin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director & Associate Analyst



Thanks a lot. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. I'm Sunny Lin, associate analyst at UBS. It's a great honor to have GlobalWafers management today for their Q1 2021 earnings release.



Now let me hand over the call to Mr. William Chen, the spokesman of GlobalWafers, for opening remarks. Thank you, William.



William Chen - GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. - VP



Thank you, Sunny. Hello, everyone. Welcome joining GlobalWafers' Q1 2021 Earnings Call. I'm William Chen, GlobalWafers' Vice President and the company's spokesman. We also have Doris Hsu, Chairperson and the CEO