Q2 2021 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Yes. Hello, everyone. Welcome to GlobalWafers' First Half 2021 Earnings Call. I'm William Chen, GlobalWafers Vice President and the company's Spokesman. We also have Doris Hsu, Chairperson and the CEO of GlobalWafers in this call. Doris will give us the executive comments first. And then I will present the commitment for sustainability, Siltronic transaction, industry overview, first half 2021 performance update and the ESG highlights. The final Q&A session will be hosted by Doris as usual.



For today's presentation material, we have uploaded on to company's website around 2 hours ago. If you do not