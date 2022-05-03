May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Haas Liu - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to GlobalWafers First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Haas Liu from Credit Suisse. Joining us today from GlobalWafers is Chairperson, Doris Hsu; and IR Manager, [Leah]. Doris will start with some prepared remarks with -- and Leah will provide more detail, and then we will follow by the Q&A session. Doris, you can go ahead. Thank you.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hi. Thank you very much. Thank you very much, Haas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GlobalWafers Q1 2022 earnings call. This is (inaudible) spokesperson (technical difficulty)
Haas Liu - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, Leah. I think you're muted.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you very much, Haas. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GlobalWafers Q1 2022 earnings call. This is
Q1 2022 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...