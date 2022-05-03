Q1 2022 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Haas Liu - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to GlobalWafers First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Haas Liu from Credit Suisse. Joining us today from GlobalWafers is Chairperson, Doris Hsu; and IR Manager, [Leah]. Doris will start with some prepared remarks with -- and Leah will provide more detail, and then we will follow by the Q&A session. Doris, you can go ahead. Thank you.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Hi. Thank you very much. Thank you very much, Haas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GlobalWafers Q1 2022 earnings call. This is (inaudible) spokesperson (technical difficulty)



Haas Liu - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, Leah. I think you're muted.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very much, Haas. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GlobalWafers Q1 2022 earnings call. This is