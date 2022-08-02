Q2 2022 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrick Chen - CL Securities Taiwan Company Limited, Research Division - Head of Taiwan Research



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to GlobalWafers Second Quarter FY '22 Earnings Call. My name is Patrick Chen, Head of CLSA Research, and I will be your moderator today.



It is our great honor to have Ms. Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO; Mr. William Chen, VP and Spokesperson; and Mr. Leah Peng, Special Assistant and Deputy Spokesperson of GlobalWafers, here with us today to discuss about the company's second quarter financial results and share with some insights on the semiconductor industry outlook.



The management team will give some executive comments and prepared presentation followed by a Q&A session. So now without further ado, let me pass this call over to Mr. William Chen. William, please.



William Chen - GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. - VP



Thanks, Patrick. Hello, everyone. Welcome joining GlobalWafers' 2022 Q2 Earnings Call. I'm William Chen, GlobalWafers Vice President and the company Spokesman.



As Patrick mentioned,