Q1 2023 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jason Tsang - CL Securities Taiwan Company Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to GlobalWafers First Quarter Audited 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jason Tsang from CLSA Taiwan. Today it is our honor to have Doris Hsu, the Chairman and CEO; and Ms. Leah Peng, the spokesperson, here with us. They will share the operation update and outlook on the company and the industry and then we will open the floor for Q&A section.



So let me turn this call over to Leah. Leah, please go ahead.



Leah Peng - GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. - Special Assistant



Okay. Thank you, Jason. Dear all, thank you very much for joining GlobalWafers Q1 2023 earnings call. This is Leah Peng, the Spokesperson. We also have Doris Hsu, the Chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers. Doris will guide us through the executive comments. Then I will elaborate on the industry overview and the financial results. Doris will answer the questions we received from the investors followed by an open Q&A section. Kindly note that the presentation has been