Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Leah Peng - GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. - Special Assistant
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the Q3 2023 Analyst Call. I'm Leah Peng, the spokesperson for GlobalWafers and our Chairperson, Doris Hsu, is with us today.
Here's how today's call will unfold. Doris will start with executive comments, followed by my brief introduction covering our perspective on the semiconductor industry, our Q3 2023 performance, and addressing the questions we have received from investors recently. The session will conclude with an open Q&A, during which Doris will provide answers.
A quick reminder, please keep your audio on mute throughout the meeting. If you have any questions, please use the chat panel located in the upper right or lower right corner of your screen, depending on your device and layout, and we will address them during the Q&A. We appreciate your cooperation in limiting the question numbers into 2.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Please be aware that these statements are
Q3 2023 Globalwafers Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...