Half Year 2024 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

MornÃ©Wilken - Hyprop Investments Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to a Hyprop interim results presentation for the six months ended 31 December 2023. Thank you to all the shareholders for your continued support. And then I want to use the opportunity to also say thank you for the teams in South Africa as well as Europe for the dedication and the hard work.



We are going to touch on the following points. If I look at the agenda, I will handle the headlines in the key metrics, Rubecca Khan, one of our portfolio executives will give us an update on South Africa; Rabia Shihab, one of our Executive Directors in Eastern Europe, he'll give us an update on Eastern Europe and Sub-Sahara Africa will be handled by Wilhelm Nauta, our Chief Investment Officer and Britt will handle the financial results. I will come in on the closing at the end of the presentation, and then we will be opening the floor for some Q&A.



Our distributable income has decreased by 8.3% to a total of ZAR668 million for the six months. If you look at it per share, it has reduced by