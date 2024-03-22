Miller Industries Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing Miller Industries Inc's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Miller Industries Inc(MLR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on 2024-03-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Miller Industries Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Miller Industries Inc Do?

Miller Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. The company produces wreckers, car carriers, and trailer bodies under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The products are sold in North America, Canada, and Mexico through independent distributors.

A Glimpse at Miller Industries Inc's Dividend History

Miller Industries Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Miller Industries Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Miller Industries Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Miller Industries Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.56%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Miller Industries Inc's dividend yield of 1.48% is near a 10-year low and underperforms than 65.74% of global competitors in the Vehicles & Parts industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors. And over the past decade, Miller Industries Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.30%.

Based on Miller Industries Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Miller Industries Inc stock as of today is approximately 1.48%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Miller Industries Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.14.

Miller Industries Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Miller Industries Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Miller Industries Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Miller Industries Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Miller Industries Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 20.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 83.65% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Miller Industries Inc's earnings increased by approximately 24.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.31% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.30%, which outperforms approximately 41.76% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Miller Industries Inc's Dividend Outlook

In conclusion, Miller Industries Inc's dividend payments, consistent growth rate, low payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics paint a promising picture for the company's future dividend sustainability. While the current yield is near a 10-year low, the company's track record of dividend increases and financial health suggest potential for continued dividend growth. Value investors may find Miller Industries Inc an interesting case study in balancing income generation with growth prospects. Will Miller Industries Inc continue its streak of dividend increases, and what might this mean for long-term investors? GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

