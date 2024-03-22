Director John Barr has executed a sale of 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $154.05 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company is engaged in the sale of new and used motor vehicles and related products and services, including vehicle service, parts, collision repair, finance and lease contracts, and third-party insurance products. Over the past year, the insider, John Barr, has sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Penske Automotive Group Inc shows a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Penske Automotive Group Inc stands at $10.191 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.83, which is below the industry median of 16.42 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $154.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $151.22, Penske Automotive Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

