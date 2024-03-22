Jon Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN, Financial), has sold 110,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.81 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,079,100.

Hillman Solutions Corp, listed under the ticker HLMN, is a leading provider of complete hardware solutions, delivering simple fixes, and helping people to maintain and improve their homes. The company offers a wide range of products, including fasteners, keys, key duplication systems, and other hardware-related items to retailers across North America.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 110,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Jon Adinolfi represents a continuation of this selling trend, with no insider buys reported over the same period. In total, there have been 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys in the past year.

On the valuation front, Hillman Solutions Corp's shares were trading at $9.81 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.922 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that Hillman Solutions Corp is fairly valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Hillman Solutions Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Hillman Solutions Corp may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.