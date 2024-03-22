Director Thomas Tryforos has executed a significant stock sale of Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial) shares, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 13, 2024, the insider sold 285,000 shares of the company at a market price of $55.27 per share. This transaction has altered the insider's holdings in the company, as reflected in the filing. Copart Inc is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services to automotive resellers. The company operates through a network of facilities where it auctions salvage and clean title vehicles to a diverse group of buyers including dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle dealers, and exporters. Thomas Tryforos has a history of stock transactions in the company over the past year, with a total of 428,100 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Copart Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Copart Inc were trading at $55.27 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $54.317 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.64, which is above both the industry median of 17.585 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $47.43, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that Copart Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

