Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS), a global provider of innovative water solutions for residential, industrial, municipal, and commercial settings, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company specializes in products and services that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the safest, most efficient, and sustainable way. According to the filing, Chief Accounting Officer Virginia Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $202.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $307,207.20. Over the past year, Virginia Halloran has sold a total of 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Watts Water Technologies Inc stands at $6.776 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 26.02, which is above the industry median of 22.435 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, with the stock trading at $202.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $181.81, Watts Water Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by the Chief Accounting Officer may provide investors with insight into the current sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors are encouraged to consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

