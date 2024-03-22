Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), has sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 442,017 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company specializes in providing high-speed internet access and internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent's services are delivered over its fiber optic network, which spans across North America, Europe, and selected markets in Asia.

The insider transaction history for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $67.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.077 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.43, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 16.865 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, with a GF Value of $97.38, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider selling, as observed with Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, may warrant closer scrutiny by current and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.