Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Katsuya Yamamoto
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Human Resources, Representative Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Katsuya Yamamoto - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Human Resources, Representative Director
My name is Yamamoto. Thank you for your participation. Now I would like to present financial highlights. As announced today, at 11:30 AM, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on the company's website, in the third quarter financial year 2023, the company booked a nine-month cumulative business profit of JPY700 million, a significant improvement from the previous quarter when the company posted a loss related to operational problems with the PW1100G-JM engine.
For the full year, business profit is expected to reach JPY43 billion, an increase of JPY3 billion from
Q3 2024 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...