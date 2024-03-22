Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW), a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, K Farkas, sold 2,736 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $240.16 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $657,157.76. Following the sale, the insider's stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, K Farkas has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 4,742 shares and purchased 124 shares during this period. The insider transaction history at Curtiss-Wright Corp reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 20 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment regarding the stock's performance and future outlook. Curtiss-Wright Corp's market capitalization stands at $9.303 billion, reflecting the scale and value of the company within its industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 26.46, which is below the industry median of 33.635 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The current share price of $240.16, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $151.03, indicates that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Curtiss-Wright Corp may consider the insider selling activity, valuation metrics, and GF Value as factors in their assessment of the company's stock and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.