Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Vice President and Corporate Secretary Paul Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services in the areas of controls, surface technologies, and flight test equipment. The company serves a broad range of markets, including the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial sectors. Over the past year, Paul Ferdenzi has engaged in multiple transactions involving Curtiss-Wright Corp shares. The insider has sold a total of 8,041 shares and purchased 126 shares during this period. The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 20 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image: On the valuation front, Curtiss-Wright Corp shares were trading at $240 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $9.303 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.46, which is lower than the industry median of 33.635 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $240 and a GF Value of $151.03, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.59. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The reported transaction by the insider adds to the data investors may consider when looking at the stock's performance and valuation. It is important to note that insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

