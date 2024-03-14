On March 14, 2024, Director Sammy Schalk executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC, Financial), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is a financial institution primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, offering services such as personal and business banking solutions, loans, and investment products.

The insider transaction history at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc were trading at $42.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $481.541 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.09, which is above the industry median of 9.115 but below the historical median for the company.

With the current share price of $42.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.18, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is 0.79, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

