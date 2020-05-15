Full Year 2020 Avex Inc Earnings Call (Japanese) Transcript

May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT

Seiichi Hatamoto - Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration



I am Seiichi Hatamoto. We are streaming today as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are our financial results for fiscal 2019, the year ended March 31, 2020.



I will start with the financial highlights. Net sales decreased JPY 24.6 billion year-on-year to JPY 135.4 billion due to a decrease in Music Package sales in the Music business. Operating income decreased JPY 3 billion to JPY 4 billion due to the decrease in sales. Net loss attributable to owners of parent was JPY 1.1 billion due to lower operating income and extraordinary losses compared to net income of JPY 2.3 billion for the previous year.



Next is the breakdown of net sales by segment. As you can see, sales in the Music business segment fell substantially compared to the previous year. The decrease in Music Package sales in the Music business was the main factor.



Next is operating income by segment. Operating income in the Music business segment decreased substantially because of the decrease in sales.



Here is net