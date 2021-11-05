Q2 2022 Avex Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Katsumi Kuroiwa

Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director

* Seiichi Hatamoto

Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration



=====================

Katsumi Kuroiwa - Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. As a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are streaming today's earnings results briefing. The pandemic had a significant impact in the previous fiscal year and performance suffered as a result. However, in fiscal 2021, the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, business activities resumed, and we posted an increase in both net sales and operating income for the first half, mainly due to strong performance in the music business.



We subsequently revised the full year forecast upward. Corporate Executive, Seiichi Hatamoto, will go into more detail shortly. After that, I will cover this year's key topics and our medium- to long-term vision. In addition to the