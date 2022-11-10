Q2 2023 Avex Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Katsumi Kuroiwa

Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director

* Seiichi Hatamoto

Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration



Katsumi Kuroiwa - Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. Today, I would like to tell you about the key topics for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as well as the progress we have made with our medium-term management plan, Avex Vision 2027. Firstly, an overview of our financial performance in the first half of the fiscal year. Due to upfront investments in line with our medium-term management plan and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, in our full year forecast, we initially projected JPY 1.0 billion in operating profit. However, thanks to strong sales in our music package and internationally even subsegments, predominantly from live concerts for which audience numbers were much higher than expected at JPY