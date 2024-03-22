Director James Kao Acquires 18,201 Shares of RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Director James Kao has recently increased his stake in RBB Bancorp (RBB, Financial) by purchasing 18,201 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-14. RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates through its subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, which provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, as well as in Las Vegas, Nevada. The services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a full range of depository accounts. Over the past year, James Kao has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, with a total of 89,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. The insider transaction history for RBB Bancorp shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 13 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, RBB Bancorp's shares were trading at $16.89 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $315.27 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.52, which is below both the industry median of 9.115 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $23.23, RBB Bancorp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.73, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the stock's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and seeking potential investment opportunities based on such transactions.

