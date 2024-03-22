Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken sold 21,322 shares of the company's stock on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $35, totaling approximately $746,270. Criteo SA is a global technology company that provides marketing and monetization services on the open internet. The company's platform connects demand from advertisers with a wide network of publishers, offering personalized performance marketing at scale. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 108,440 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction further adds to the trend observed over the past year, where insiders of Criteo SA have engaged in more selling than buying activities. Specifically, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 25 insider sells during the same timeframe. On the valuation front, shares of Criteo SA were trading at $35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.939 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.91, which is above both the industry median of 19.44 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $28.97, Criteo SA has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with insights into their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions and individual investment goals, when interpreting insider trading activity.

