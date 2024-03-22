Executive Vice President Michael Kuehn has sold 7,074 shares of Astronics Corp (ATRO, Financial) on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.72 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $125,351.28.

Astronics Corp, based in East Aurora, New York, is a company that designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and other industries. Its offerings include advanced, high-performance electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, engineering design and systems certification, and other products for the global aerospace industry and other mission-critical applications.

Over the past year, Michael Kuehn has sold a total of 9,283 shares of Astronics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Astronics Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 3 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Astronics Corp were trading at $17.72, giving the company a market cap of $610.917 million. With a price of $17.72 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.60, Astronics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Astronics Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.