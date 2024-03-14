Director Scott Garrett Sells 16,441 Shares of Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Director Scott Garrett has sold 16,441 shares of Hologic Inc (HOLX, Financial) on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $75.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,241,295.5.

Hologic Inc is a medical technology company focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The company's core business units are focused on diagnostics, breast health, gynecological surgery, and skeletal health.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,441 shares of Hologic Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, Hologic Inc (HOLX, Financial) shares were trading at $75.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.82 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.98, which is above the industry median of 27.915 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

Hologic Inc's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $61.45.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

