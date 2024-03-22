Globalstar Inc (GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 75,000 Shares

Rebecca Clary, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Globalstar Inc (GSAT, Financial), has sold 75,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $104,250.

Globalstar Inc is a company that provides mobile satellite services, including voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar's satellite communications solutions are available for industries such as government, emergency management, marine, logging, oil & gas, and outdoor recreation, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 350,000 shares of Globalstar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Globalstar Inc shows a balance of insider activity. There have been 12 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. This level of insider transactions can provide insights into the company's strategic direction and financial health.

On the valuation front, Globalstar Inc's shares were trading at $1.39 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.765 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.66, with a GF Value of $2.10, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

