Dominick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial), executed a sale of 35,000 shares in the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Vericel Corp specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee, severe burns, and various other medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 151,849 shares of Vericel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as the company has seen a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Vericel Corp were trading at $44.35, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.137 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, indicating that Vericel Corp is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance projections from analysts.

The current GF Value of Vericel Corp is $40.78, suggesting that the stock's market price is in line with GuruFocus's assessment of its fair value.

Investors and stakeholders in Vericel Corp may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the company's stock performance and valuation.

