CoreCivic Inc (CXW) COO Patrick Swindle Sells 15,000 Shares

CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), a diversified government solutions company, recently saw a significant insider sell by its Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Swindle. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-14, the insider sold 15,000 shares of the company. CoreCivic Inc specializes in the design, construction, ownership, and management of prisons, jails, detention centers, and residential reentry centers. The company also provides inmate transportation services through its subsidiary, TransCor America, LLC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at CoreCivic Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the valuation front, CoreCivic Inc's shares were trading at $14.6 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $1.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.17, which is above both the industry median of 17.585 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.35, with a GF Value of $10.79, indicating that CoreCivic Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider selling at CoreCivic Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.