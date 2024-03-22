Director Debora Plunkett has sold 270 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $373.82 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $100,931.40. CACI International Inc is a provider of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. The company delivers an array of information solutions and services, including cyber security, globally deployed advanced data and analytics, enterprise IT, and systems engineering and integration. Their commitment to innovation and their agility in addressing the needs of their customers make them a leader in the industry. Over the past year, Debora Plunkett has sold a total of 620 shares of CACI International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 7 insider sells within the company. The market capitalization of CACI International Inc stands at $8.305 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 22.57, which is lower than the industry median of 27.88, and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $373.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $349.65, CACI International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of CACI International Inc's stock.

