Executive Vice President Dominik Bossart of The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO) has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $84.96 per share, resulting in a total value of $849,600.

The Brink's Co is a global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics, and payment solutions. The company's services include cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services. With a history dating back to 1859, The Brink's Co has evolved to become a critical service provider for financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations around the world.

Over the past year, Dominik Bossart has sold a total of 25,000 shares of The Brink's Co and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling at the company, with a total of 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, The Brink's Co shares were trading at $84.96 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.753 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 44.95, which is above the industry median of 17.585 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) is at a ratio of 1.06, indicating that The Brink's Co is Fairly Valued. The GF Value of $79.88 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent selling activity by the insider at The Brink's Co may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such transactions.

