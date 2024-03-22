Generac Holdings Inc CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC), a leader in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other engine-powered products, has seen a recent insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Generac Holdings Inc specializes in home standby generators, portable and inverter generators, light towers, and power washers. The company provides power solutions for residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. According to the SEC filing, the insider executed the sale at an average price, resulting in a transaction amount that reflects the current market valuation of the shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Generac Holdings Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period. The stock market has reacted to these insider transactions, and as of the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Generac Holdings Inc were trading at $115 each. This pricing gives the company a market capitalization of $6.742 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Generac Holdings Inc stands at 34.01, which is above both the industry median of 22.435 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past performance. However, when considering the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $227.11, Generac Holdings Inc appears to be Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares might be interpreted in various ways by market participants, but it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's valuation and performance metrics when assessing the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.