Imax Corp (IMAX) Insider Sells Shares

Robert Lister, Chief Legal Officer & Senior Executive Vice President of Imax Corp (IMAX, Financial), has sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.87 per share, resulting in a total value of $421,750.

Imax Corp, known for its immersive entertainment technology, specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company designs and manufactures advanced projection and sound systems for the film industry and also owns and operates a number of IMAX theatres.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares of Imax Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Imax Corp shares were trading at $16.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $873.697 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.87, which is above the industry median of 19.44 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.7, with a GF Value of $24.17, indicating that Imax Corp is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors such as personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

