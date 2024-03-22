Director Douglas Rauch of PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) has sold 4,500 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $189,180. PAR Technology Corp is a provider of systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) software, content management software, and other technology solutions for restaurants, retail, and government sectors. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,700 shares of PAR Technology Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but three insider sells for the company. On the valuation front, PAR Technology Corp's shares were trading at $42.04 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.161 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into how company executives perceive the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions and individual investment strategies, when making investment decisions.

