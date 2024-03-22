Adam Soroca, the Chief Product Officer of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), has sold 17,245 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.32 per share, resulting in a total value of $195,231.40.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that provides a sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers to monetize various formats of digital inventory. The company's platform combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV, offering solutions for desktop, mobile, audio, and CTV inventory.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,475 shares of Magnite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Magnite Inc's shares were trading at $11.32 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.584 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

