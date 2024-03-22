Michael Maclean, Chief Financial Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $980,800.

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). The company aims to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target genetic drivers of disease.

Over the past year, Michael Maclean has sold a total of 41,616 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Avidity Biosciences Inc shares were trading at $24.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.946 billion.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus Value, stands at $8.12 per share, indicating that Avidity Biosciences Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.02.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

