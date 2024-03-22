Alkami Technology Inc CFO W Hill Sells 50,000 Shares

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT), a company specializing in cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, W Hill, sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $23.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,187,000. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year have reached 230,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Alkami Technology Inc indicates a trend of insider selling, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, Alkami Technology Inc's shares were trading at $23.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.24 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, suggesting that Alkami Technology Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's valuation, investors and stakeholders can refer to the full SEC filing and additional financial resources.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.