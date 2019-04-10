Full Year 2019 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Akio Yoshida

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Yoshida of AEON MALL. Now I will talk about consolidated results for the fiscal year 2018.



Operating income was almost in line with the plan. Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent exceeded the plan. As a result, we recorded highs for operating revenue and each profit category.



As for profit distribution to shareholders, at our Board meeting held yesterday, we made the resolution to pay JPY 19 of year-end dividend as originally planned. Full year dividend, including JPY 19 of interim dividend, is JPY 38 per share, up JPY 3. Consolidated payout ratio is 25.8%. As for policy for dividend, we set consolidated payout ratio target at 25% or higher. We intend to reinforce shareholder return through profit growth.



