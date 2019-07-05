Q1 2020 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Masahiko Okamoto
AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - Executive GM of Administration Division & Director
Good morning. I am Okamoto from AEON Mall Co., Ltd. Please turn to Page 3.
As I explained in the financial results briefing in April, we started to apply IFRS 16 in the first quarter of FY 2019, which is a new standard for leases in International Financial Reporting Standards. This is applied to non-Japanese consolidated subsidiaries, and lease transactions in Japan use the Japanese standard as before.
As we often receive many questions about it, I'd like to explain about IFRS 16 first. This slide shows overview of IFRS 16. In IFRS 16, lessees recognize all leases as asset acquisition with financing at lessees. These transactions are operating lease transactions described in the notes of consolidated financial results and the
Jul 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
