Q3 2020 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Masahiko Okamoto - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - Executive GM of Administration Division & Director



Good morning. I am Okamoto of administration division. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing today despite your busy schedule.



I will explain by using the front screen. I think the same materials were distributed to you.



Please turn to Page 3. Due to strong performance of business in Japan and Overseas Business, both operating revenue and profit for the cumulative consolidated third quarter reached record highs. As we already reported, we started to adopt IFRS 16 in business in China and business in ASEAN in this fiscal year. Even excluding the impact of the adoption, operating income was up 8%, and ordinary income was up 8.5% year-on-year. On the bottom left of the material, financial indicators are described. It looks as if financial indicators deteriorated as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16. However, conventional level is maintained when the impact is excluded.



Let me move on to operating income by segment. For business in Japan, solid growth of Mall Business