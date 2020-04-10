Full Year 2020 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for attending results briefing of AEON MALL today. I am Iwamura. I became President in March. I am supposed to see you in person and greet you, however, given the present circumstances, we are holding a briefing in this way. Let me apologize for that.



After joining the company in 2005, I was involved in development. In May 2016, I became General Director of AEON MALL Vietnam. I was nominated after deliberations held in the AEON MALL Nomination & Compensation Committee, and was officially appointed as President as of March 1 this year.



I will now give you a summary of financial results for fiscal year 2019 and explain new 3-year medium-term management plan starting in fiscal year 2020. Please go to Page 3.



Due to the current spread of COVID-19, our business performance is significantly impacted. I will give you details about this later. First of all, let me briefly discuss financial results for fiscal year 2019.



In fiscal year 2019, overall