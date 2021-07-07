Q1 2022 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 07, 2021 / NTS GMT



* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



Hi, I'm Iwamura from AEON Mall. Thank you very much for coming to our financial results briefing despite your busy schedule. Now without further ado, I will explain the summary of financial results for Q1 of FY 2021. As FY 2020 was severely affected by COVID-19, I'll explain the first quarter results in comparison to FY 2019.



Please turn to Page 3. Although the situation was different from country-to-country, COVID-19 infections remained uncontained, and we were forced to close some malls temporarily or shorten operating hours. This affected the consolidated results, as shown on the slide. Operating revenue was 94.4%, and operating income was 71.5% of Q1 results of FY 2019, respectively. And the