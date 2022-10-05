Q2 2023 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



I am Iwamura of AEON MALL Company Limited. I'll explain about the overview of the financial results for the cumulative second quarter of fiscal year 2022. As in the previous year, I will explain the figures such as financial results and sales by comparing them with the FY 2019 results, which were not affected by the COVID-19.



Please turn to Page 3. In the second quarter, we recorded increased results in operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income year-on-year. Operating revenue was 98.8% of the first half plan, largely in line with the plan, but we fell short of the plan in each profit item as cost reductions were smaller than usual due to factors such as the sharp rise and unit cost of