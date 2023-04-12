Full Year 2023 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Executive GM of Overseas Business Division & Chairman



My name is Iwamura from AEON Mall. I would like to start by providing an overview of our financial results for the fiscal year 2022 followed by the details of 3-year medium-term management plan.



Please refer to Page 3. In the fiscal year 2022, we secured year-on-year increases in both operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income. In contrast, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company decreased significantly by 67.4% from the previous year. However, there are 2 main reasons for this. First, extraordinary losses increased by JPY 4.8 billion from the previous year, JPY 4.4 billion in impairment losses and JPY 2 billion provision for loss on store closings were