Q2 2019 Tosei Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 05, 2019 / NTS GMT

Noboru Hirano - Tosei Corporation - CFO, Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division & Director



Good afternoon. This is Hirano speaking, Director and CFO of Tosei Corporation. Thank you very much for coming here despite your busy schedule. First, let me explain the financial results for the first 6 months ended May 31, 2019.



Please open Page 5 of your handouts. As shown in the highlights of the first 6 months, we booked revenue of JPY 34.4 billion, up 5.9% year-on-year. In terms of the progress rate, as shown in the blue prints in the chart, we achieved 48.2% progress rate for the revenue compared to the full year target. The profit before tax was JPY 7.6 billion, up 17.2% year-on-year, with the progress rate of 68%. At the end of Q1, there were some concerns that revenue may be the same as the previous fiscal year, but profit may be far below the previous fiscal year. However, with some profitable projects that we sold in Q2, we were able to have a steady growth in profit. While details will be covered later, we have the segment operating profit in the bottom center. The overall story is