Full Year 2019 Tosei Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Noboru Hirano - Tosei Corporation - CFO, Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division & Director



This is Hirano, Director and CFO of Tosei Corporation. Let me express our gratitude for the large audience today taking time out of your busy schedule.



First, I would like to explain our financial results of the fiscal year ended November 2019. Please turn to Page 5 of the presentation material. This page shows our performance from revenue to profits over the past 3 years. The top left is revenue, which was a slight drop of 1.3% versus the previous fiscal year.



On the other hand, the profits, including operating profit and profit before tax, steadily grew year-on-year where profit before tax, shown on the top right, posted JPY 12 billion, an increase of 18.9% versus the previous fiscal year. We have finished the second year under the current 3-year midterm plan, in which our target profit before tax in the final year was initially JPY 12 billion. Thus, we were able to achieve the target 1 year in advance.



The segment operating profit is shown in the center at the bottom. The