Nov 18, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Naoki Umeda

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO at Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



=====================

Naoki Umeda - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO at Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



Hello. I'm Naoki Umeda. I am CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management. Thank you for coming. The office market remained strong. And generally speaking, it has been performing broadly in line with what I have said so far. High-quality office space is increasingly considered by the executive management to be one of the tools that help recruit and retain talent for companies. And I believe this to be a universal trend and not unique to Japan. Also, not only as a means to recruit and retain good people. Of course, one would think that those talented employees will be more positive, creative and productive working in a cosy, comfortable workspace. And I believe that kind of thinking resulted in