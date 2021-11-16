Nov 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

* Naoki Umeda

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation - President & CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.



Hello, everyone. I'm Naoki Umeda, CEO of Japan Real Estate. Thank you very much for joining us today. In Japan, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have abated in recent months following the rapid vaccinations with close to 80% of the population fully vaccinated right now according to some news reports. But I think that there are still many people in the country who keep the guard up against COVID-19. So we are just beginning to see activity pick up again, and I believe many more people will gradually go out in weeks and months ahead.



When it comes to office working, until very recently, the prevailing argument has been that there will be no need for office anymore because everybody