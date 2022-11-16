Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Shojiro Kojima



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today our performance review for the period ended September 2022. My name is Shojiro Kojima. I am President and CEO of Japan Real Estate Asset Management. We hold today's performance review via conference call as we did 6 months ago in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is regrettable that we are still unable to meet in person, but we made a decision out of an abundance of caution.



Now let me walk you through the presentation starting with the earnings highlights. Please take a look at Page 3. The dividend payout for the period ended September 2022 was JPY 11,500 per unit, up JPY 100 a unit from 6 months earlier and just in line with our own expectations. The dividend rose for 17 consecutive periods. On the right end of the bar chart, you see the dividend forecast for the next 2 periods. For the period ending March 2023, it is JPY 11,400 per